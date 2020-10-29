Hideko Nishihara, 97 years old, born on March 15, 1923 in CA, resident of Irvine, passed away peacefully on October 23rd at her resident. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Taichi Larry. During WW2, Hideko spent 2 years at Heart Mountain Internment Camp.She is survived by her daughters, Aline Nishihara and Lori (Jim) Gustafson; son, Curtis (Shari) Nishihara.She is also survived by 7 loving grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Family only service will be held on November 5 and she will be laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park,Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.https://www.fukuimortuary.com/ (213) 626-0441



