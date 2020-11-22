Hideo Arthur Matsunaga passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California on October 31, 2020, at the age of 96, after contracting the COVID-19 virus. Born on May 18, 1924 in Sanger, California, he was the third of four sons of Gunda and Sueno Matsunaga. He graduated from the USC School of Architecture in 1953 and went to work for George Vernon Russell & Associates. He later worked for the Los Angeles Unified School District as Deputy Director, Architecture and Engineering Division. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Yuri, he is survived by his children Geoffrey (Masako) Matsunaga, Carol (Steve Ogasa) Matsunaga, Keith (Ron Molina) Matsunaga, Jon (Stephanie) Matsunaga and Kim (Michael Hurley) Matsunaga; grandchildren Ayako Inoue, Hideko Hisamune, Lisa (Eric Bjorndahl) Matsunaga, Brent Matsunaga, Douglas Matsunaga, Michelle (Chris Bulpitt) Matsunaga, Nick Ogasa, Grant Ogasa, Cate Hurley and John Hurley. He is also survived by his younger brother, Dr. Ronald Shigeto (Helen) Matsunaga and many nieces and nephews and other relatives.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services were private. In lieu of flowers or koden, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or the Japanese American National Museum. www.Fukuimortuary.com
