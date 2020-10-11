1/
Hideo Murata
1921 - 2020
July 22, 1921 - September 1, 2020 Hideo Murata, born in Sedgwick Colorado, passed away peacefully at home in Gardena surrounded by his family. We will miss his gentle and kind manner and his great sense of humor. He is survived by wife Marian; daughters Janet Takahashi (Dennis) and Candace Murata; son Nelson Murata (Karyn); grandchildren Jerome Ito (Linh Tran), Kai Ito (Evan Watanabe), Nelson Murata, Matthew Murata, Karlyn Murata, Marcus Murata, and Sam Takahashi (fiancé Nassim Moalemi); and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Tamako Nishimura and Carole Kawano, sister-in-law Bobbi Kono, many nieces and nephews. Graveside service was held at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
