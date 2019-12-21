|
1918 - 2019 Hilda Victoria McNeal Ellerbe was born in Hartford, Alabama, on December 31, 1918, where she spent her youth in this small town. She graduated from Geneva County High School in 1936 and moved to Montgomery, Alabama, to attend Business College. While in Montgomery her friend Mildred Warren and our father's (Stephen Edward Ellerbe) friend Frank King introduced Hilda and Ed. They were married a year later on November 30, 1939, by Hilda's uncle Newton Howell in Montgomery.Soon after they married, World War II lured Ed into the Navy. He was stationed at the Philadelphia Naval Yards and Hilda was hired as executive secretary to the Admiral.After the war Ed and Hilda started their family. Sandra Elaine, Suellyn and Sara Elizabeth were all born before Hilda and Ed moved to California in 1954. Stephanie Eleanor was born in California 5 years later.While raising her family and supporting Ed in his career, Hilda was active in her daughters' schools and was a member and officer of PEO Chapter BE (and later Chapter GG). She was also an active member of Pasadena's Arroyo League which supported Mission Dolores for many years. Hilda and Ed remained in Altadena, California, the rest of their lives together. Ed passed away on June 3, 2003. Following Ed's death, Hilda joined a grief counseling group that continues on today as the Saint James' Spirit Sisters. She treasured her spirit sisters and Pastor Dorothy who facilitates the group.In July of 2018 Hilda moved from her home in Altadena to the Regency Park Fair Oaks Assisted Living in Pasadena. She enjoyed an active life there until her death on December 7, 2019. Hilda passed away peacefully just 3 weeks and 3 days from her 101st birthday.Hilda is survived by her loving family, her daughters Sandra Krutell, Suellyn Ellerbe, Sara Hawgood and her husband Phil and Stephanie Jones and her husband Cass; her grandchildren Arthur Hawgood (Eli), Andrew Hawgood (Natalie), Alexander Hawgood, Stephen Jones and Kate Jones; and her great-grandchildren Harper, Augustus and Julius Hawgood.A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on December 31st at St. James' United Methodist Church, 2033 E. Washington, Pasadena, CA 91104. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Saint James' Spirit Sisters Foundation, c/o Pastor Dorothy Worley, 2025 Hill Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405.Cabot & Sons, Pasadena
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019