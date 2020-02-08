|
Hiroko Morita passed away on January 6, 2020 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her children, Robert (Debbie) Morita and Sachiko (Ray) Pittman of Cedar City, UT; grandchildren, Kristen (Jeremy Chin) Morita, Aimee Morita, Timothy Morita, Elizabeth Pittman and Cory Pittman; great-granddaughter, Jemma Chin; also survived by many other relatives. A funeral service will be held on February 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock Dr., Culver City. Additional parking is available at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020