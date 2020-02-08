Home

Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple
12371 Braddock Dr.
Culver City, CA
Hiroko Morita Obituary
Hiroko Morita passed away on January 6, 2020 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her children, Robert (Debbie) Morita and Sachiko (Ray) Pittman of Cedar City, UT; grandchildren, Kristen (Jeremy Chin) Morita, Aimee Morita, Timothy Morita, Elizabeth Pittman and Cory Pittman; great-granddaughter, Jemma Chin; also survived by many other relatives. A funeral service will be held on February 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock Dr., Culver City. Additional parking is available at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
