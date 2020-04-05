|
Hiroshi Isago, beloved husband of the late Masumi Isago, retired Deputy for the Los Angeles County Marshals Department, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at the age of 97. He is survived by his brother, Masao Isago, son Kevin, daughter Kimianne (Virgil) Thomas, sons Kenneth (Suzanne), Stephen,Andrew (Teresa), grandchildren, Kyle, Jennifer, Jessica, Aaron, Adam, and many nieces and nephews.A private viewing was held at Fukui Mortuary, followed by a private burial at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on March 25, 2020. In memory of our beloved dad, the family request in lieu of flowers or koden, that you kindly consider a donation to Autism Speaks, or a . www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 5, 2020