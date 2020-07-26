Hisako Furumasu, 96, Compton born Kibei, passed away at her home in Sierra Madre, CA on June 22, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Masayuki Furumasu; brothers, Kakuo Shintaku, Kunio Shintaku, and Toshiro Shintaku. She is survived by her children, Jim, Ruby (Ryan Zirkle), and Karen; brothers, Kikuo (Kiyomi) Shintaku and Peter (Beverly) Shintaku; sister, Nancy (Minoru) Shigezane; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and other relatives here and in Japan. A private family graveside service was held on July 15 at Forest Lawn-Covina Hills, officiated by Rimban William Briones of the Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. www.fukuimortuary.com
