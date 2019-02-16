Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hisako Miyawaki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hisako Miyawaki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hisako Miyawaki Obituary
(91) passed away on February 5, 2019 in City of Orange, CA. She is survived by her children, Geno (Caryn), Mark, Wesley and Joanne Miyawaki; siblings, Reiko (Norman) Low, Emiko Kamidoi and Richard Toguchi; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30AM at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church, 2000 N. Fairview St., Santa Ana. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.