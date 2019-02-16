|
(91) passed away on February 5, 2019 in City of Orange, CA. She is survived by her children, Geno (Caryn), Mark, Wesley and Joanne Miyawaki; siblings, Reiko (Norman) Low, Emiko Kamidoi and Richard Toguchi; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30AM at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church, 2000 N. Fairview St., Santa Ana. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2019