Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Oxnard Buddhist Temple
250 South "H" Street
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hisao Hiji
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hisao Bob Hiji

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hisao Bob Hiji Obituary
Hisao Bob Hiji, 98, born on July 20, 1921, in Inglewood, CA, and resident of Camarillo, CA, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2019.He is survived by Hisako, his wife of 71 years, and daughter Linda. He was predeceased in death by his daughter Lynn. He is also survived by Lily (Frank) Sawai, Mae (Shogo) Kanamori, Frank (Betty) Hiji, and Robert (Harriet) Hiji, and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2pm at Oxnard Buddhist Temple, 250 South "H" Street, Oxnard, CA 93030. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hisao's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now