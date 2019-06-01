|
|
Passed peacefully at age 87 on April 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife Akiko, daughter Arlene (Bradlee) Chang; grandsons, Alex, Tyler and Grant Chang; sister Yukie (Albert) Yamamoto; and many other relatives. Predeceased by siblings Richard, Ellen, Masao, Matsuji and Tomeo Hamanaka.Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, 3pm at the LA Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St in Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 1, 2019