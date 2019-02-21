Home

(62) passed away on February 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Snyder; sons, Blane (Aimee) and Blake (Caitlyn Park) Snyder; grandchildren, Cole, Zane, Noelle, Austin, and Quinn Snyder; siblings, Miyuki (Fred) Booth, Miwako (John) Howard, Tadashi Snyder, and Misora (Daniel) Baptista; and other nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00PM at Venice Free Methodist Church, 4871 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, CA. Additional parking is available at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles, CA. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019
