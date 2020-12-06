June 10, 1960 - December 2, 2020 Holly Brock Cohn, 60, passed away on December 2, 2020 after a six year struggle with Frontal Temporal Dementia, FTD. She was born in Pasadena, California on June 10,1960 to the late Anne and Paul Brock. Her early years were spent in California but the family moved to Vermont in 1969. Holly returned to California to attend the University of Southern California, where she received a BS in 1981 and a MPA in 1993. Holly pursued a 30 year career in city government and established her own consulting firm, Brock and Associates. Her professional service included leadership roles in the League of California Cities, CALPELRA, a human resources group; and CEPO, Continuing Education for Public Officials.Holly Brock Cohn was married to Gary S. Cohn for 39 years and leaves behind on daughter, Erica, 28, a television producer. She also leaves behind two sisters, Janice (and Dr. Daniel) Wallace of Los Angeles and Frances Brock of Burlington, Vermont; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Los Angeles or Brighter Beginnings in Oakland, California.