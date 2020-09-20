August 11, 1966 - September 4, 2020 A longtime resident of Santa Monica, Holly Lee Ballard passed away unexpectedly at her home in San Pedro on September 4, 2020. Born in Burbank, California on August 11, 1966, Holly was a beautiful person who cared deeply for others. Holly loved her life with her longtime boyfriend Jerry McConnachie and their two dogs. Holly had a very healthy and active lifestyle enjoying workouts, dog walks, and camping in Sequoia. Holly took pleasure in traveling and visited many places around the world including Ireland, Morocco and East Africa. Holly also enjoyed a successful career in sales, consistently winning awards for high achievement and exceeding goals.Growing up, Holly lived with her family in the San Fernando Valley , Malibu, and Santa Monica. Holly graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1984 and then earned a BA in Communications at UC Davis. Ultimately, Holly returned to live in Santa Monica, the Beach Cities, and finally San Pedro. Holly was passionate about human rights and social issues and gave her time to many causes and charities. An avid sports fan, Holly loved the Los Angeles Lakers, naming her dogs after two of her favorite players, Luke and Pau.Despite her joys in life, Holly grieved the premature deaths of her brother Barry T. Ballard in 2004 and her sister, Brenda M. Ballard in January 2020, as well as the loss of her father Donald Ballard in 2013. Holly is survived by her beloved mother, Margaret Ballard, her sister, Diane Ballard, and her two nephews, Ryan and Connor, who she loved dearly, and all of whom will hold Holly in their hearts forever.The family will be holding a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Epilepsy Foundation at https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate
"in memory of Holly Lee Ballard".