June 29, 1926 - October 28, 2018 An entrepreneur, antique collector, animal lover, philanthropist and highly successful real estate maven, Hope Copeland passed away October 28, 2018 at the age of 92. Known as "The President" of the Santa Monica City College Emeritus Gospel Choir, Hope enjoyed singing with the choir for many years and was an active participant until her death.A long-time resident of Santa Monica, Hope was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 29, 1926. She moved to Los Angeles in 1948, entering the real estate business in 1954 and later forming her own company, Hope Copeland Real Estate, which she continued to operate for the next 64 years. She was a proud recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Santa Monica Board of Realtors. A vivacious, caring, generous, unique person, always willing to lend a hand, try a new restaurant, attend a gala, or host a party, she enjoyed her life to its fullest until the very end, dressed to the hilt with amazing jewelry!!Memorial services will be held for family and friends on Saturday, March 9, 11 am at The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019