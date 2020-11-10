August 28, 1950 - October 16, 2020 Hope was born in Philadelphia but lived and traveled many places throughout her life. In South Florida she raised her three daughters then moved to Chicago, Illinois and finally settled in Los Angeles, California. Hope worked as Marketing Manager for AT&T in Miami and in Coral Springs enjoyed owning her own antique and handcraft store. She had a great love for painting and photography, as well as a deep appreciation for music and vintage films.She is survived by her 3 children; Lori, Ashley and Lindsay; son-in-laws, Peter, James and Brian; her grandchildren DJ, Lily, Henry and Hazel, her brothers and sisters, and her Ex-Husband Jim. Hope was a wonderful wife, dynamic friend, loving mother and caring grandmother. She was eclectic and will always be remembered for who she was - a free, liberated spirit. Hope will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California.