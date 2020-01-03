|
June 11, 1939 - December 25, 2019 Hope Chandler died peacefully at home early Christmas morning at the age of 80 in the company of her loved ones.Hope was born in Albany, New York, to Harold and Myra Hallenbeck. The family moved to California in the early 1950s. Hope attended the Anna Head School for Girls (now Head-Royce School) in Berkeley, and graduated from UCLA in 1963 with a B.A. in Spanish, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. After graduation she began her lifelong career at Hughes Aircraft Company, where she was a technical editor for nearly thirty years and met her husband, Jim Chandler. Hope and Jim were married for 11 years until his death in 1987.Hope loved fine food, travel, and music. She was a gourmet cook with a truly remarkable library of cookbooks, a "foodie" before the term was invented, and delighted in hosting themed dinners for her wide group of friends. After her retirement Hope travelled extensively in Europe, Asia, South America, and elsewhere, documenting every moment photographically and collecting elephants for her home gallery. Back in Los Angeles Hope was frequently to be found at Disney Hall or Royce Hall enjoying the symphony as well as smaller musical performances. She adored Boston terriers and fondly remembered her own Boston, Mr. Gus. And she loved writing personal letters, notes, and cards with her Mont Blanc pen in her distinctive rounded handwriting.She is survived by the children of her late husband, Dawn (Earle) Miller, Mona Guthrie, and René Chandler; grandchildren Yochanan (Yishai) Kabaker, Matthew Guthrie, Rachel Miller, Caroline Miller, and James Miller; three great-grandchildren; and her dear friend and companion of 21 years, Barry Forman.Funeral services and a gathering of memorial and remembrance are planned in February, with details to come. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, California 90266, www.pancan.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020