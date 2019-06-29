|
|
Horace H. Barker, "Lex" passed away peacefully at home on June 20th, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on May 4th, 1931 in Rhode Island to Horace Henry Barker, Sr. & Helene Margaret (Coogan) Barker. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven, and his grandson, Matthew, and leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Carol, sons Kevin (Charlene), Sean (Jylle) and Scott (Amy), daughters Drucilla and Elizabeth (Richard), along with 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 10:00AM at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 5400 Rudnick Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367. Donations in his name made be made to the Youth Group at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 29 to June 30, 2019