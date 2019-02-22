August 20, 1920 - February 10, 2019 Howard Bernard "Fitz" Fitzpatrick, 98, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 10, 2019. Born in San Francisco on August 20, 1920 at the Presidio, he graduated early from Sequoia High School, Redwood City, and was accepted to Santa Clara University. He transferred to UCLA in 1939, pledged and was President of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. On a blind date, he met his future bride, Barbara Marie Black. Howard graduated from UCLA as a Political Science major and enlisted in the Navy, April 1942. Fitzpatrick served in the United States Navy, as a Lt. Senior grade commissioned officer on the destroyer USS The Sullivans - Pacific Theatre, 8/11/42 - 3/15/46. Howard returned to civilian life in Los Angeles and began his career in the painting industry with JP Carroll Company. Some of his most noteworthy projects include Disneyland, Anaheim; Dodger Stadium, LA Memorial Coliseum, Century City and the Getty Museum, Los Angeles. Fitz loved music! From the band he assembled in high school, to his passion for arranging notes on his piano, music brought him many hours of joy. Howard enjoyed spending time with his large family and great friends; his fine wines; and golfed as he traveled the globe. Fitz was either planning or going on great trips! He was President of the Wilshire Country Club and was the longest living member at the Jonathan Club. He spent nearly 50 years overseeing the University Hill Foundation, which supports the Jesuit community at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles. Howard is survived by his six children Kevin (Ann), Michael (Nancy), Maureen (John Dawn), Patricia (Peter Black d.), Sheila (Jon Christner) and Erin (Sullivan), and is adored by his many grandchildren! Howard was preceded in death in 2015 by his loving wife of 73 years, Barbara; parents Austin and Antoinette Marie Fitzpatrick and brothers Austin and Gene. Funeral services are private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Loyola Marymount University with reception to follow at a later date. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019