February 6, 1929 - March 25, 2019 Howard was born to Howard and Marie (Volz) Gunderman in Brooklyn, NY. He grew up in Richmond Hill, NY, and graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 1951. Howard sailed on merchant ships until 1955 when he went on active naval duty. He met his wife, Helen (Jensen), in San Diego and they were married in the Marine Corps Chapel in that city. Howard left active duty in 1958 but remained active in the Naval Reserve, retiring in 1977 with the rank of Commander. After active naval duty, Howard took jobs in Oakland and San Diego before taking a job with Hughes Aircraft Company where he retired in 1989 as a Division Operations Manager. Howard and Helen had two wonderful children, Laura (sp: Don Malatesta) and Howard David (sp: Andrew Raskopf), and four beautiful grandchildren, Rachel and Louis Malatesta and Katherine and Jackson Howard Gunderman. Memorial service for Howard will be held on April 12, 2019 at 4PM at the 1st Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills (10400 Zelzah Ave., Northridge) where his ashes will be interred in the memorial garden with his beloved Helen. We love you Dad, Poppa, Bo. Your legacy will live on in everyone lucky enough to have known you. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019