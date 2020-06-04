July 3, 1938 - May 1, 2020 On Friday, May 1st, 2020 Howard Lee Springer, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away In Torrance CA at the age of 81.Howard was born in 1938 in Chicago to Sam and Anne Springer. Howard always enjoyed music, and played several instruments in high school including the cello and piano. He also enjoyed sports, and was running back on his high school football team. He went to college at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1960. After graduating he moved to Southern California where his brother Richard was living. His parents and brother Melvin eventually followed. On February 29th, 1964 he married Leah Meek and together they raised two sons Adam and Matt.In 1967 he received an M. S. in Aerospace Engineering from USC. During his 50-year career as an Engineer he worked for General Dynamics, Hughes Aircraft, and Boeing.After studying Engineering, he turned his educational pursuits to art. He received a B. A. and M. A. in Fine Arts from California State University at Fullerton in 1977 and 1980 respectively. He taught art briefly at Fullerton. His medium of choice was oil painting, but he also sculpted and worked in photography. More recently he participated in the Torrance Art Museum South Bay Focus 2017 exhibition. Examples of his work can be seen at www.californiabrush.com.In retirement, Howard spent his time painting, playing music, taking photographs, and enjoying the California coastline with Leah. Howard was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Anne, his brother Melvin and grandson Nathan.He is survived by his wife Leah, sons Adam and Matt, five grandchildren, and brother Richard.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.