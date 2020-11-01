1/1
Howard Leroy Sargent
November 15, 1923 - October 28, 2020 Howard Leroy Sargent, Jr, Howie to his friends, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 28, 2020. Howie was born November 15, 1923 in Yuba City California to Howard, Sr. and Rita (Gilmore) Sargent. Howie went to West Point graduating in 1947 and marrying Margaret Dean Holland the same year. He served in Korea, Germany, two tours in Vietnam, Turkey, as Seattle District Engineer, and in the Pentagon. Retiring from the Army in 1973, Colonel Sargent became the VP of Metropolitan Life in New York, and later VP of Consolidated Edison Power Company. In 1977 he returned to California where he joined Omstar Productions and filmed several IMAX movies for Disney and Epcot. Omstar became an environmental company, and Howie designed and oversaw production of a smoke meter (tested in LA as 'best in the world') used to measure pollution from cars and trucks. He became a leader in the emissions industry, serving on the National Society of Automotive Engineers Committee. Howie is survived by his wife of 73 years, Margaret "Meg" Holland Sargent, sons Chris (Karen) and Ken (Sonya), two grandchildren, Erin (Taylor) Lusk and Taylor (Kay) Sargent, two great-grandchildren, Holland and Dashiell, and longtime friend and caregiver, Marta Linky. A private family memorial will be held.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
