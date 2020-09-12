Howard M. Leeds (October 14, 1936-September 5, 2020). Lovingly remembered and survived by his wife Elena, sister Helene Sussman, sons Jeffrey (Maresha) and Scott (Erin), grandsons Benjamin and Alexander, nephews David and Ann, and numerous other family and friends. Howard was born in the Bronx, graduated from New York University, dutifully served his country as an enlisted soldier, and, before turning 30, embarked on a successful career in the garment industry. He moved his family to Southern California in the mid-1960s and became a leader in his field, starting his own clothing manufacturing company, Backgammon of California, and later founded or co-founded several other companies in the industry. Howard was the model of a salesman, who knew the secret to sales was to "first sell yourself." He had the gift of making you laugh at his jokes but would also laugh hard at the stories and jokes of others. His humor was contagious, as was his friendship and genuine concern for the well-being of others. One anecdote from a friend of Jeff's, who first met Howard over breakfast before joining him and his sons on a ski trip, is illustrative. Reaching for his (near-empty) pocket, the friend asked, "May I pay my share, Mr. Leeds?", to which Howard quickly replied, "No you may not and call me Howard." That response from more than 40 years ago characterizes his life tone of friendship and generosity. Howard, you burn bright and immortal in our collective memory. Gifts may be made in Howard's name to Cedars Sinai Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store