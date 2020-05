Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Los Angeles on August 8, 1956, died May 16, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA. A kind, generous, intelligent, accomplished, warm mensch. Attended John Burroughs Jr Hi, Harvard Hi, UCSD, graduated Cal State SLO as electronic engineer for Hewlett Packard. Survived by wife of 38 years, Adrea Senzer, and two wonderful children: son Eliot (Lindsay) and daughter Carina (Jason).



