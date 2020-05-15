June 21, 1939 - March 31, 2020 Howard "Howie" Siegman, 80, succumbed to a cerebral hemorrhage on March 31, 2020, after collapsing during a walk near his home in Evergreen, CO on March 29th.He was born June 21, 1939, to Ruth (Goldzweig) and Al "Cooney" Siegman of Chicago, IL and is preceded in death by both of his parents, and his dear wife, Lilo Lang Siegman. Howie was brought up in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North side of Chicago. He graduated from Sullivan high school, where he was both a scholar and an athlete: a member of the National Honor Society, and a letterman in basketball. He then attended the University of Illinois-Urbana campus and Chicago's Kendall College of Business. In 1964, Howie was accepted to the Peace Corps. Although fluent in Spanish he was assigned to Ethiopia. He declined, choosing instead a six-month joint USA-Israel program. Howie decided to stay on in Israel, living on a kibbutz for nearly four years, and visiting frequently with his Aunt Esther, her husband Joe, and newly discovered Israeli cousins. Howie later joined the Israel Defense Forces & was accepted to the 890th IDF Paratroop Battalion, Company B. He proudly wore the coveted red beret, the hallmark of a paratrooper. Bags packed and set by the door, Howie was ready to leave Israel after Yom Kippur in 1973, but Egypt attacked Israel Yom Kippur morning, and his departure was delayed four months. His elite airborne force was immediately called into emergency action, sent to the Sinai to halt enemy forces; then maintain the cease-fire. Howie considered his service in the IDF; the camaraderie of the brotherhood-in-arms experience and, notably, the loss of close friends in the fighting, as having been pivotal in shaping the rest of his life. He went back to Israel in 2019 for the battalion's 50th anniversary.Howie returned to the US in 1974, landing in Los Angeles, CA, where his immediate family had relocated. He then pursued accounting, and earned his CPA license in little more than two years. The success of his eponymous Beverly Hills boutique practice led him to a partnership with Gerber & Company, Inc. in Century City, CA. He remained active in the firm until his death. Selwyn Gerber and Howard Siegman's relationship of more than 30 years was based on a simple handshake. Selwyn told Howie's family that in all that time, there was "never a cross word between them"; that "Howard was beloved by [his clients and] all who worked with him .... that he was considered to be "the consummate professional .... Advocating the highest standards".Howie was born a fan of his hometown Chicago teams, especially the Cubs. In Los Angeles, he cheered the Dodgers & Lakers, then naturally adopted Colorado's professional teams, often taking his son-in-law Peter and his grandchildren to games. Howard and Lilo Lang met on a Santa Monica tennis court in 1993 and were married in June 19, 1994. Until her death in 2018, they pursued their dual passion for the game. Howie let up on his preference for singles matches after her death, but only to the point of playing doubles, ceding to no younger competitor. He also loved to hike.Long after his wife had widened Howie's vistas to world travel, beginning with their honeymoon in Paris, and including South America & China, the couple moved from their home in Santa Monica, California, to Golden, Colorado, in mid-2014, to be near the family of one of Lilo's daughters. The move allowed him to grow closer to the four grandchildren as well.Of course Howie never missed an activity in which his grandchildren participated, wherever it was, whatever the weather; even live streaming grandson Alex's college lacrosse games. With great pride, he posted photos to his Facebook page after each occasion.Howard Siegman was an active member of the BMH-BI congregation in Denver; also Congregation Beth Evergreen, Evergreen, CO, where he was avidly involved in multiple committees and the choir. As with his karaoke numbers, Howie was known to creatively interpret melodies, even the rehearsed choir programs. His enthusiastic singing, known by & entertaining one and all was reflected in the many fond tributes to him during a virtual Shiva on April 5th. Due to pandemic restrictions, his funeral in Colorado was held via virtual media.on April 3rd Howie treasured family, and like his father "Cooney", Howard Siegman was a thoroughly decent man. His heart bruised easily, yet always was open to accept love; he was generous and forgiving. Howie leaves many to mourn him: his younger sister, Mindy Siegman Gaynor of Washington, DC, the childhood beneficiary of his acumen for marbles, tiddly winks & Casino; older brother Joe Siegman of Los Angeles & his wife, Bobbie; nephews Steve & Mike and niece Laurie Siegman; and many US & Israeli cousins. As well, Lilo's daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa & Alex Taft and Laura & Peter Elliott; but especially his¬ beloved grandchildren, Lily & Alex Taft, Danica Beery, Melissa & Matt Elliott. Also mourning Howie is his dear friend Laurel Alweil of Brentwood, CA.Friends & family are invited to share their memories on Howard Siegman's Facebook page.



