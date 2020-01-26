|
Howard Steven Parlen passed peacefully in his sleep on January 13, 2020. Howard was born in Bronx, New York on October 18, 1948 and lived there until his family moved to Los Angeles in 1962. In Los Angeles, Howard became an avid and studied Dodgers fan (though he never shed his affection for the Yankees) and found a home at the beach. After graduating from high school, Howard enlisted in the US Navy and served proudly from 1966 to 1968 on the USS Kitty Hawk during the aircraft carrier's combat operations in Southeast Asia. In 1972, Howard began a 44-year tenure at Foto Kem Industries in Burbank, where he always showed up and always got it done. During this time, while living in Agoura Hills, Howard and his ex-wife and still-friend Marilyn raised three children, Andrew, Kevin, and Stace, each of whom survive him and miss him dearly. Howard was as decent and hard working as they come, and while the stress of the day could make him seem irascible, he was nothing if not kind and gentle. He worshipped the sun, obsessed over the Dodgers, vented ceaselessly over the evils of racism and bigotry, doggedly fought cancer, and, above all, loved his children. And, all along, he did it his way.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 26, 2020