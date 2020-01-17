Home

Howlett Smith was born on February 28, 1933 in Phoenix, Arizona, and passed away on November 24, 2019 in Marina Del Rey. He attended the Arizona State School for the Blind and was graduated from the University of Arizona with a major in music. He married Judith Celestin in Berkeley, California, on April 4, 1959. Howlett was a musician and songwriter. His song "Little Altar Boy" was recorded by Vic Dana, Andy Williams, Glen Campbell and The Carpenters. He co-wrote the song "The Grass Is Greener" with Spence Maxwell. This was recorded by Nancy Wilson. Howlett also wrote "It's The Last Day of Summer" which was recorded by Spanky Wilson. Howlett leaves behind Judith, their six children: Juliette, Rachel, Mark, April, Sandra and Peter; his sisters Burlene and Mary Ellen Jones, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at Transfiguration Church, 2515 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90008.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 26, 2020
