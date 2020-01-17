|
|
September 11, 1930 - January 7, 2020 A devoted, loving husband, father and grandfather, Hugh passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. He was a man of high intellect, a gifted surgeon, avid golfer, and connoisseur of classical music. He loved his family above all things and was committed to giving his children all of the education, guidance, and wisdom they needed to succeed and thrive.Hugh enjoyed 56 years of marriage with his beloved wife Jo Ann Raphael (deceased in 2012). He is survived by his companion of several years Barbara Miller, his three children and their spouses, and three grandchildren.A private family service will be held on a date to be determined. Hugh's daughter, Stacy Raphael, may be reached at (818) 487-3687 or [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 17, 2020