March 5, 1933 - February 9, 2019 Colonel Hugh A. Marley (PhD), much loved and respected husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away surrounded by his family on February 9, 2019 at the age of 85. A warrior through and through, with an all-encompassing drive to always be there to take care of and protect his family, he fought to the end for every last second with his loved ones. He joins his parents, Basil and Constance Marley, and is survived by his wife, Ruth; seven children, Hugh, Pamela, Mark, David, Bruce, Karen, and John; sixteen grandchildren; and two sisters, Janet Rose and Pamela Garner. Hugh was born in Patna, India, and even after almost forty years in the US remained always true in his heart to the country of his birth. His achievements and accomplishments as a youth and during his 27-year career in the Indian Army are the stuff of greatness and worthy of books. His work was his almost all-consuming passion, and as a civil engineer he designed and worked on dozens of projects of note, including building roads through the Himalayas at astounding altitudes of more than 15,000 feet, being named Chief Engineer on what was then the largest dry dock in South East Asia, and building numerous airport runways and over 110 bridges. He brought his legendary work ethic with him to the US, and today reminders of his engineering genius are visible throughout Southern California. In addition to academic and career brilliance, Hugh was a Boy Scout, skilled athlete, loyal friend, husband, and father, and a devout Catholic. Hugh's incredible sense of duty and loyalty ultimately centered around taking care of his family. He gave his all to his wife of 58 years, to his children, and his grandchildren, and for that he will always be remembered and loved. His presence is unreplaceable, but his legacy will forever live on in the family and people he leaves behind. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 14 from 2 pm to 4 pm at O'Connor Mortuary, 25301 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA 92653, and a Rosary will be prayed to commence the visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 15, at 10:30 am at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 26872 Estanciero Dr., Mission Viejo, CA 92691, with a Gathering immediately following at Hughes Hall, adjacent to the church. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 13, 2019