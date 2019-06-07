August 19, 1936 - May 28, 2019 Our darling Huntley – always cheerful, always kind –passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was 82 years young.Huntley was born in Pasadena, California. With the onset of WWII, her family moved to a farm in Alta Loma at the base of Mount Baldy, in the middle of an orange grove. Following the war, they moved back to Pasadena to live on the Arroyo. Huntley attended Westridge School, followed by studies at UC Berkeley, where she was a Kappa.She met Don Lewis on a sunny, August day on the beach at Three Arch Bay in South Laguna, and they were married in 1956. They settled in Hancock Park to raise their children, Jim and Laurie Lewis. Huntley was the mom everyone dreams of having – doling out equal parts love, listening, humor and wisdom. In 1978, both Don and Huntley were called to fulfill personal ministries, so they moved to Berkeley to attend the Church Divinity School of the Pacific, graduating in 1981. While Don was ordained as an Episcopal priest, Huntley's call was a lay ministry as a Marriage, Family and Child Counselor. She began her career in Laguna Beach at the South County Youth Shelter, providing care to runaway and abused children. She was in private practice for several years in the Pasadena area.In 1994, they retired to Cambria, CA where Huntley facilitated a Labyrinth in the meditation garden at their beloved parish, Saint Paul's.This account would not be complete without mention of Huntley's love of fly fishing, which she delighted in on the banks of spring creeks and rivers throughout Idaho and Montana. Huntley will be missed terribly by her sister, Laurie Morrison; and by Laurie, Jim and his wife, Maureen, and her granddaughter, Caitlin.A celebration of Huntley's life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, July 13 at Montecedro, 2212 El Molino Avenue, Altadena, California 91001. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 7 to June 9, 2019