March 8, 1933 - September 4, 2020 I. Jay Goldfarb, an accountant blessed with extraordinary skills, a business man recognized for his strong moral compass, and a truly beloved husband and patriarch is remembered by friends, colleagues, and his loving family whose lives he touched with great care and grace during his near 87 years of life. Jay passed away peacefully in the late evening of September 4, 2020, holding the hand of his wife of over 65 years, Arlene (Storch) Goldfarb, and with his children and all five of his grandchildren at his bedside. For the past four years, Jay fought a heroic battle against Merkel Cell cancer and Parkinson's Disease, and remained strong and steadfast until his passing.Jay was born on March 8, 1933, at the end of the Great Depression, as the second of two children of Dr. Joseph Goldfarb and Fay Goldfarb, in The Bronx, New York. Jay grew up in Queens, New York and attended Jamaica High School and then continued his education at Queens College, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1955. During his time in college, Jay met a wonderful woman named Arlene Storch at a party in 1952 and they were married in 1955. Shortly thereafter, Jay joined the United States Air Force and went on to serve as a First Lieutenant until 1957, when he was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain. Along the way, Jay and Arlene joyfully started their family, first with the birth of their beautiful daughter, Meryl, and then with the birth of their handsome young son, David.The family lived in Port Washington, New York until 1971 when Jay had an opportunity to move his family West to Encino, CA and began what went on to become an extraordinarily successful career in accounting. For nearly 50 years and until his retirement, Jay was dedicated to his practice and enjoyed a specialty in the apparel and textile industry. Jay was known for and provided the highest skilled service and care to his clients, first while working for Clarence Rainess & Co. and then for Joseph Herbert & Co., until ultimately starting his own firm in 1978, Goldfarb, Whitman & Cohen. Goldfarb, Whitman & Cohen went on to become one of the most prominent and well respected accounting firms in Los Angeles. Jay was deeply admired for both his technical skills and for his kind and caring leadership at the company, and was a mentor to countless up and coming accountants and executives along the way.Beyond Jay's accounting practice, Jay was a passionate philanthropist and long-time supporter of the City of Hope where he founded and served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors and, in 1990, received the City of Hope's prestigious Spirit of Life Award. Jay also loved traveling, golf, bridge, a good "Johnny Walker Black Label scotch with two rocks and a twist," USC Trojan football, fine rare steak, and fresh sashimi. He enjoyed his collections of pens, his specialty event pins placed perfectly on his baseball caps, vanilla ice cream, his special chopping bowl to make his prized and family favorite homemade chicken salad, his crossword puzzles, and sending weekly emails to his family and friends with funny articles on current events. But, most of all, Jay found the most joy by being with his family, especially during weekly Sunday night family dinners, and while speaking to his older sister, Helene, each week for their scheduled Tuesday calls. Jay was a true mensch in every sense of the word; to know him was to love him, and to be loved by him was a precious gift. Jay is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Arlene, and "Poppy Jay" is survived by his two children, Meryl Goldfarb-Paull (Jeff Paull) and David Goldfarb (Debra Goldfarb); his five grandchildren, Alexandra Yorke (Brett Yorke), Nikki Goldfarb, Josh Epstein (Heather Epstein), Mallory Goldfarb, and Carley Goldfarb; his great-grandchild, Lennon Ivo Yorke; his sister, Helene, and many other family members and friends. Jay will be surely missed by all that knew him. May his memory forever be a blessing.Donations in Jay Goldfarb's name may be made to the City of Hope, The Jewish Federation, and Stephen Wise Temple.



