April 5, 1943 - March 17, 2019 Ian Alan Bardin was born on April 5, 1943 in Los Angeles, California, to his Minnesotan transplant parents Anne & Archie Bardin. Ian grew up in Beverlywood and attended Hamilton High School. Ian obtained a Bachelor's degree from UC Santa Barbara and went on to law school at UCLA. Ian happily spent his life following his passions of sailing and serving on the board at King Harbor Yacht Club, Redondo Beach parks and rec. commission, basketball, law, camping, and being with his family and friends. Ian is survived by his wife, Donna Bardin, two children Tony Bardin (wife Julie) and Andrea Schainen (husband Daniel), grandchildren Claire, Cole, Tesla and Sariya, along with Ric Rushing, son-in-law George Ashe, grandsons Kevin, Jordon and Kerry Ashe. And numerous cousins including Idy Klein, Bruce Fisher and Bob Sabes.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019