Ida Waksberg, 99, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. Ida was born in Radom, Poland on November 16, 1919. In 1942, she was admitted to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Her parents, brother and sister were killed by the Nazis. In 1945, she was liberated from the concentration camp. That year, she married Jack Waksberg, a fellow Holocaust survivor from Radom. In 1947, her son Morry was born in a displaced person's camp in Stuttgart, Germany. In 1948, the family immigrated to Detroit, MI. Mrs. Waksberg taught herself English. Jack and Ida Waksberg founded the Shaarit Haplaytah, a Holocaust survivor organization in Detroit, MI. Subsequently, they were founders of the Holocaust Museum of Michigan. Ida was also honored by B'nai Brith, Magen David Adom and JNF. Her brother Sol has passed away. She is survived by four nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held Fri. July 12, 2019 at 11am at Home of Peace Memorial Park & Mortuary, 4334 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023, 323-261-6135. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 12, 2019