Home

POWERED BY

Services
Home of Peace Memorial Park & Mortuary
4334 Whittier Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90023
323-261-6135
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Home of Peace Memorial Park & Mortuary
4334 Whittier Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90023
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Waksberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Waksberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Waksberg Obituary
Ida Waksberg, 99, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. Ida was born in Radom, Poland on November 16, 1919. In 1942, she was admitted to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Her parents, brother and sister were killed by the Nazis. In 1945, she was liberated from the concentration camp. That year, she married Jack Waksberg, a fellow Holocaust survivor from Radom. In 1947, her son Morry was born in a displaced person's camp in Stuttgart, Germany. In 1948, the family immigrated to Detroit, MI. Mrs. Waksberg taught herself English. Jack and Ida Waksberg founded the Shaarit Haplaytah, a Holocaust survivor organization in Detroit, MI. Subsequently, they were founders of the Holocaust Museum of Michigan. Ida was also honored by B'nai Brith, Magen David Adom and JNF. Her brother Sol has passed away. She is survived by four nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held Fri. July 12, 2019 at 11am at Home of Peace Memorial Park & Mortuary, 4334 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023, 323-261-6135.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now