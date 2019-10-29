|
|
May 7, 1919 - October 27, 2019 Peacefully passed away at the age of 100 in her home surrounded by loved ones and care givers. Preceded by husband, Meyer, and son-in-law, Rand. Final living member of Levine siblings (Dan, Belle, Edith, Edward and Margaret). Survived by her daughter, Ileene, grandchildren, Mark (Cynthia) and Elizabeth (Matt), great-grandchildren, Jonah, Brinn and Sadie, and many dear nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held at Hillside Memorial Cemetery on October 29th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Rand Link Family Scholarship Fund: University Development – Sonoma State University: 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park,CA 94928.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019