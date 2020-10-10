May 16, 1929 - September 29, 2020 Buckner, Idah Matilda passed away September 29, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Windsor; children, Lynnette Dynnelle Eddins, Randee Michelle Eddins and Lance Bradford Eddins Sr; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service is Monday, October 12, 2020, 2pm, at Forest Lawn Cemetery Sunnyside, 1500 E. San Antonio Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 10, 2020.