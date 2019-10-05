Home

Ikuko Honda Obituary
Age 95, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brad Honda.Beloved mother of Mel (Donna) and Arnold Honda, Marilyn (Allen) Muro; grandmother of Wendy (Ryan) Kita, Robby (Hannah), Myles, Cale, and Kelly Honda; great-grandmother of McKenna and Carson Kita, Mika and Koji Honda; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 10:30a.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 5, 2019
