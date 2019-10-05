|
Age 95, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brad Honda.Beloved mother of Mel (Donna) and Arnold Honda, Marilyn (Allen) Muro; grandmother of Wendy (Ryan) Kita, Robby (Hannah), Myles, Cale, and Kelly Honda; great-grandmother of McKenna and Carson Kita, Mika and Koji Honda; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 10:30a.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 5, 2019