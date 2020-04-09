|
November 9, 1928 - April 1, 2020 Ille Karliner Green went to be with her beloved husband, Lee, who passed away last July. He is probably awaiting her arrival with a bunch of flowers, but no longer to relieve her pains, because she is now free of it all, having passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. She was born Ilse Karliner on November 9, 1928 in Oppeln, Upper Silesia, Germany, to Max & Frieda Wachsmann Karliner, the sister of Eva Karliner Davidson. She spent her 9th birthday during the horrifying Kristallnacht in her town and escaped Germany with her family in August 1939 just before Hitler invaded Poland, spending 1 refugee year in England before arriving in Hollywood, CA, thanks to her uncle Franz Waxman. Having lived in Hollywood, Pacoima and Burbank, she and Lee made a huge decision 2 years ago, making a move to Fruita, CO, to spend their last days with one of their children, Debbie and her husband Gary who were angels to them in those last 2 years. Like her mother before her, family was everything. And she loved babies, so she had 4 of her own. It is that family and her many friends who now grieve the loss of their Mom, Omi, Grami, Aunt Fiffi or Ille. With a heavy heart, yet celebrating her life are her 4 children: Linda (Sonny) Nicholson, Debbie (Gary) Montgomery, Ken (Donna) Green, and Steve Green. Ille leaves behind the grandchildren she adored: Tami, Derek, Jason, Amanda, Aron, Jonah, Danielle, Tyler and Jenna; and great-grandchildren: Cory, Jordan, Emily, Elijah, Jacqueline, and Zachary; all of the Green family, as well as numerous members of the Montgomery family who knew her as their Grami as well. Always loving her will be her niece, Carol Davidson Baird (Stephen) and her family. Wherever she is, we hope there will be a need for more crocheted kitchen washcloths. Memorial suggestion: HopeWest (https://www.hopewestco.org), Grand Junction, CO, Dept. of Hospice – In Memory of Ille Green.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020