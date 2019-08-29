|
February 9, 1927 - August 16, 2019 Born in Khabarovsk, Russia, she received a Ph.D. in Occupational Medicine, studied pneumoconiosis for more than 30 years, and published 50 scientific manuscripts. She was happily married to Aleksandr Vladimirovich Bykhovsky until his untimely death in 1991. Immigrating to Los Angeles in 1997, she learned English, became a US citizen after passing her citizenship exam in English, and voted in all elections. She was a member of the Association of Retired Doctors from Soviet Union. She frequently attended cultural events around the city. Survived by her daughter Yelena, son-in-law Artemiy, and beloved grandchildren Daniel and Anna.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019