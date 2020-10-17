Inna Ockelmann

March 26, 1927 - October 2, 2020 Inna Elks Ockelmann, beloved mother and grandmother, widow of Howard H. Ockelmann, and long-time Los Angeles patron of the arts, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Born in Riga, Republic of Latvia, she was raised in Cesis and Riga. Her father, Ernst Elks-Elksnite, was the leading bass-baritone in the Latvian National Opera.A pianist from a young age, Inna studied at the Riga Conservatory. After her father's death in 1940 and the second Soviet occupation of Latvia in 1944, Inna and her mother Klaudija were war refugees in Germany, where Inna worked for the U.S. occupation as a translator, fluent in English, German, and Russian as well as Latvian. Inna emigrated to the United States in 1951, first residing in Philadelphia. She met her husband Howard on a blind date, and they were married in 1956. A devoted wife and mother, Inna continued her piano career accompanying artists in the Northeast, and teaching in her home.After arriving in Los Angeles in 1972, Inna and her husband became patrons of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Opera. Inna enjoyed the fine arts, gardening, and travel. She had a particular love for the famous opera houses of Europe and the United States.Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Inna is survived by her sons, Philip (Kiku Annon) and Gregory (Regina), and grandchildren Jennifer (William) Ockelmann-Wagner, Paul (Natalie), and Kevin. She is also survived by her cousin Irene (Sal) Zelaya, and their children Daina Hulet (Martin Novell) and Roger Zelaya.The family wishes to thank Genet Girma and Joyce Varner for the loving care they provided to their mother during her illness.Private family services were held. If memorials are desired, in lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the Los Angeles Opera.



