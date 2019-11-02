|
January 4, 1932 - October 29, 2019 Born in the Bronx, New York, attended High School of Science, the Baruch College, CUNY (BBA) and USC Marshall School (MBA). During the Korean conflict, he served as a Navy Supply Officer on an aircraft carrier, USS Tarawa (CVA40) and a destroyer escort, USS Osberg (DE538). Moving to Los Angeles in 1956, he was InfoTech manager for the Aerospace Corp., Eldon Industries and Litton Industries. From 1964 to 1985, he directed Gottfried Consultants Inc., a pioneering firm in computer center management. Merged into PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), he served as its Executive Partner-Consulting in L.A., retiring in 1988. Ira was a Life Member in Assoc. of Info. Technology Professionals (CITP), Institute of Management Consultants (CMC), Alpha Phi Omega fraternity and University Synagogue of Los Angeles. Licensed as an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP), he logged over 5500 flying hours including missions with patients for Angel Flights-West, and on family skiing and fly-fishing trips. He served as President of the Airventurers Club of So. Caif. and was honored in 2009 by the F.A.A. with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of Safe Flying. An active Amateur Extra radio operator (K6IRA) and Volunteer Examiner, he was past Pres. of the Westside Amateur Radio Club and a member of the SoCal DX Club. Ira served on the boards of Blue Cross of CA, the American Red Cross, University Synagogue, the Association of Consulting Management Engineers (ACME). He was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary Club of LA, a golfing member of Brentwood Country Club, a power boat owner ("Judy G") at Del Rey Yacht Club, and a Vessel Examiner and Flotilla Commander (14-12-07) with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Ira was a lecturer at UCLA and published articles on computers, time management, security, and flight planning. He also was a keynote speaker at many business conferences. Ira was a devoted and generous family man and friend. He wrote his autobiography for his loving wife Judith of 65 years, sons Richard (wife Mary), Glenn and David (wife Sara), grandchildren Matthew, Leah, Gabriel, Maya and Gemma; sisters Ruth Walsh (dec.) and Dorothea Light (husband Stanley, dec.); sister-in-law Muriel Schoichet (dec.) (husband Nathan (dec.), and Ira's many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral and services will be on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 am at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles 90068. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Angel Flight West, Santa Monica, or Jewish Federation of LA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019