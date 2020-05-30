Ira Howard Sokoloff passed away on May 28, 2020 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ from complications of Covid-19. Born April 26,1941 in Newark, NJ, Ira was the son of the late Sol Sokoloff and the late Minnie Sokoloff. He lived in Macon, GA, Malibu, CA, Atlanta, GA and most recently Cherry Hill, NJ. Ira graduated from Weequahic High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University. After graduation, Ira worked in concert promotion advertising in NYC, later moving to Macon, GA to work with Capricorn Records and the Allman Brothers Band. A pioneer and originator of the music merchandising industry, Ira co-founded Great Southern Company which quickly became the most innovative and one of the most successful concert merchandising agencies in the country. His clients included Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Cher, Depeche Mode, Duran Duran, INXS, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motley Crue, The Police, and ZZ Top, among others. Ira loved traveling the world on tour with many of these bands. Ira is survived by his sister Marlene (and husband, Allen) Shaklan; his children: Adam Sokoloff, Shara (and husband, Harry) Cunningham, Ari (and husband, David) Arnone; grandchildren: Jessica (and husband, Tom) Dortch, Samantha, Max, Milly, Oliver, Eva Grace and Levi; nephews: Steven (and wife, Hana) Shaklan and Daniel (and wife, Jennifer) Shaklan and many friends. A celebration of Ira's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Ira Sokoloff may be made to The Palliative Care Program at The Cooper Foundation at https://foundation.cooperhealth.org/ways-to-give/make-a-donation.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.