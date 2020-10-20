Irene Gauweiler

July 15, 1933 - September 15, 2020 Irene was born in Argentina into a family of ranchers, cowboys and gauchos. At 10 years old she went to a catholic convent until she was 18 years old. At 25 she moved to France and met her husband Paul. They married in 1963 in Hanover, Germany. 1965 they moved to California. 1973 they opened "The Cake Box" in Huntington Beach where they worked for 45 yrs. She was a dedicated wife and mother who loved her family fiercely. She loved animals, gardening, fine arts, classic music, ( a little Rock and Roll) antiques and cooking. But more than anything she was a fantastic wife/mother and WE MISS HER! Irene passed away in her sleep with a smile on her face at home. She is survived by husband Paul, son Eric, daughter Nicol and grandson Brandon.



