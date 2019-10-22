|
January 16, 1937 - October 11, 2019 Irene Louise Goodbar, beloved wife of Jerry Goodbar and a longtime resident of Crestline, California. Irene was born on January 16, 1937, in Los Angeles. She quietly departed this life Friday, October 11 at home with her husband in Crestline. Jerry and Irene were married in 1980 and were together ever since. Their long marriage was a testament to their love for each other and zest for life. Irene loved: playing tennis, softball (she played the outfield "rover" position and was a tough hitter), all types of music including jazz, rock, and of course Neil Diamond, attending lakeside concerts near her home, comedy, being with family, her cats. Irene was always striving to learn and share knowledge. Her children remember her dedication to helping with homework, engaging in quiz contests and trying to "stump" someone on a trivia question. In 2009 Irene and her husband Jerry moved to Crestline, California, where they found a new life in the mountains and spiritual home in the Lake Gregory Community Church. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her twin sister Jean; her children: David, Martin, Lisa, Michael, and Anthony; her stepchildren: Dana and Mindy; her grandchildren: Cole, Haley, Harrison, Ian, Frank, Ani, David, and Charlee; and great-grandchild: Rowen. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Isabel McLaughlin and her sister Patricia. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Lake Gregory Community Church. Should friends desire, contributions in the form of a check may be sent to Lake Gregory Community Church, 460 Pine Drive, Crestline, CA 92325.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 22, 2019