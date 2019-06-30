|
|
February 14, 1921 - June 22, 2019 Irene "Goldie" Harasta, 98, passed away surrounded by dear family. A Los Angeles resident for 92 years, Goldie lived in the same home in Eagle Rock nearly seven decades. Her greatest pride and joy came from her seven children, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. After her beloved husband's passing in 1960, Goldie owned and led B.H. Tank, one of the most successful water tank companies in California. She was a '38 grad of Belmont High School and '73 alumna of Cal State L.A. She's survived by her children, Joan Young, Susan Harasta, Latidjah Ramsey Miller (Hamilton), Robert Andrew Harasta Jr. (Laura), Sharon Harasta, Phyllis Harasta (Glenn Harris) and Kim Thompson Orlowski (David); grandchildren, Nicole Young, Stacie Arana, Lisa Woodhouse, Jonathan Stein (Leah), Lukman Ramsey (Amy Listerman), Joe Ramsey (Gina), Mukhtar Ramsey, Laura Nasser (Mehdi), Bennett Miller (Isabella), Rich Miller, Andrew Harasta, Sarah Vilmar (Kazmo), Anne McCloy, Richard Thompson Jr., Tyler Thompson (Erin), Lauren Orlowski and Macy Orlowski; great-grandchildren, Eric Alvarado, Joseph Alvarado, Matthew Olivas, Riley Cobos, Logan Woodhouse, Solomon Stein, Lily Listerman Ramsey, Walter Listerman Ramsey, Serena Ramsey, Benjamin Ramsey, Irfan Nasser, Anne Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Brian Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Ethan Thompson and Odon Harasta; three nieces and many cousins. She is preceded in death by parents, Julia Nays and Camil Sehovich; beloved husband, Robert Andrew Harasta Sr.; sister, Ruby Lombardo; cousin, Doris Johnson; and dear grandson, Mark Orlowski. Funeral services Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2pm. Forest Lawn - Glendale, Church of the Recessional.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 30, 2019