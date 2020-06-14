April 8, 1951 - May 21, 2020 Irene Hiroko Fujiura, 69-year-old, Kagoshima-ken, Japan born resident of Torrance passed away on May 21, 2020 at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center.She is survived by her husband, David Haruto Fujiura; daughter, Elizabeth Yukari (Casey Christopher) Fujiura-Hall; sons, Matthew Motoki (Kristy Marie) Fujiura of Michigan and Michael Yuuki (Anna Won) Fee of Virginia; grandsons, Jonathan David and Josiah Young Fee both of Virginia; sister, Noriko (Steve) Lee; nephews, Scott Kei and Ryan Ben Lee; and other relatives.The viewing will be open to the public with restrictions at Fukui Mortuary on Tuesday, June 23 from 830AM to 10AM. The service will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 10AM at Fukui Mortuary and officiated by Rev. James Chang from Gardena Valley Baptist Church. Due to the current pandemic and social distancing mandate, service attendance in person will be limited to immediate family only. The service will be available to view via livestream for all others. Please contact the family if you wish to view the livestream. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 14, 2020.