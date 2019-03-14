Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Elshoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene R. Elshoff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene R. Elshoff Obituary
May 23, 1930 - March 5, 2019 Irene R. Elshoff, 88, born on May 23, 1930 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on March 5, 2019.A rosary will be said for Irene at St. Bede Church on Friday, March 15 at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, also at St. Bede Church. Burial will follow at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.Please visit www.cabotandsonsfh.com for details and further information.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.