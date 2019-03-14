|
May 23, 1930 - March 5, 2019 Irene R. Elshoff, 88, born on May 23, 1930 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on March 5, 2019.A rosary will be said for Irene at St. Bede Church on Friday, March 15 at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, also at St. Bede Church. Burial will follow at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.Please visit www.cabotandsonsfh.com for details and further information.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 14, 2019