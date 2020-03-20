Home

Iris James Stamas Russell

Iris James Stamas Russell Obituary
August 20, 1933 - February 3, 2020 Iris James Stamas Russell died on February 3, 2020 at Providence Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California from respiratory failure. She was 86 years old. Iris was born on August 20, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was one of six kids to James and Mary Stamas. She grew up in Dayton, Ohio where she is survived by many beloved family members. Iris moved to NY to become a professional dancer, where she met her husband, musician, Sheldon (Shelly) Russell, doing the National tour of Can Can. They were married for 58 years. Iris is survived by her son, Academy Award nominated sound mixer, Gregory Russell, Greg's wife Laurien and their daughter Riley; her daughter, film music agent and Broadway producer, Christine Russell, her wife Kelly and their son Leo and daughter Margot. Iris was a truly unique human being with a larger than life personality. The party started when Iris walked into the room! She was passionate about everything including politics, art, music, dance, fashion, astrology, sports and snowy mountains! She will be greatly missed and loved forever.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
