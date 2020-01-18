|
|
October 6, 1923 - January 6, 2020 Irla Lee ("Lee") Zimmerman Oetzel died peacefully in her sleep on January 6, 2020, at the age of 96. A lifelong Southern California resident, Lee studied at UCLA and earned her PhD in Clinical Psychology. She wrote numerous publications on child development and most notably was the senior author of the Preschool Language Scale (PLS), originally published in 2002 and still widely used in its current fifth edition.An avid birder, Lee traveled the world on bird-watching excursions, served as president of the local Audubon Society and participated for many years in a bird study club. She supported many progressive causes and was a fierce advocate for women's rights. Friends will remember her love of Gilbert & Sullivan operas, cryptogram puzzles, her quick wit, generosity and indomitable spirit. At Lee's request, there will be no memorial service.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020