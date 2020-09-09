1/
IRMA THERESA BUSSINO
March 7, 1928 - August 19, 2020 Second of six children of Giuseppe and Margherita Bussino, Irma was born and was a life-long resident of Los Angeles. She received her B.S. from Immaculate Heart College and her M.S. from Mt. St. Mary's University. She was a teacher for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools for 39 years after having been an Executive Secretary for eight years. She is survived by her sister Mary Bussino Cappellari and her brother-in-law Francesco Cappellari, four nieces, two nephews, seven grandnieces and three grandnephews. The funeral Mass will take place at the church of Our Lady Help of Christians on September 11, 2020 at 10:AM. Following, she will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
