February 21, 1923 - September 8, 2019 Irvin R. Whiteman died on September 6, 2019 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center surrounded by his family. Irvin was born on February 21, 1923 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He attended the University of Pennsylvania, receiving a B.S. degree in 1943 and a M.S. in Engineering in 1947. Irvin completed his Doctorate in 1957 at U.C.L.A. Irvin was married to Shirley Tatelman Whiteman, M.D., who preceded him in death. Irvin leaves his children and their spouses, Neysa Whiteman MacBaisey (Steven), David Whiteman (Deborah Hale), and Paula Whiteman (Robert Anderson), grandchildren, Morgan MacBaisey, Ross MacBaisey, Aaron Anderson and Dana Anderson, and step-grandchildren, Haley Worrell and Chelsea Worrell. Friends may contact the family for details about his memorial service.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019